Zimmerman will start at first base and bat third Wednesday against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Zimmerman opened the season as an everyday player at first base, but he's expected to fill more of a part-time role now that Josh Bell has returned from the COVID-19 injured list. Bell started the first two games of the series, but he'll get a rest Wednesday on getaway day, allowing Zimmerman to re-enter the lineup.