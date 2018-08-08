Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Finishes six-hit day
Zimmerman went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Braves.
Zimmerman finished the doubleheader 6-for-8 with a home run, three doubles and three RBI. The 33-year-old is 13-for-35 (.371 average) with eight extra-base hits and nine RBI since coming off the disabled list after the All-Star break.
