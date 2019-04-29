Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Foot injury isn't new

Zimmerman said he's been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot for "a couple weeks," Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Zimmerman said the issue got worse after he made a catch against the Rockies last week, resulting in his placement on the 10-day IL over the weekend. The veteran first baseman doesn't have a timeline for his recovery; he missed seven weeks due to a similar issue in 2015, though he's confident it's not as bad this time around. Look for Matt Adams to fill in at first base while Zimmerman is out.