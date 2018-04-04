Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Getting rest Wednesday

Zimmerman is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.

It appears to be a routine rest day for Zimmerman with the Nationals playing a day game after a night game. Zimmerman went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI in the Nationals' 13-6 loss to the Braves on Tuesday, bringing his average up to .176 through five games. He'll give way Wednesday to Matt Adams, who will man first base and hit cleanup.

