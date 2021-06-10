Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers, one walk and three RBI in a 9-7 win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Zimmerman started at first base and slotted into the cleanup spot for Washington in the contest. He belted a solo homer in the third inning and followed with a two-run shot in the fifth. It was the first two-homer game for Zimmerman this season and pushed his season long-ball total to eight. The veteran is enjoying a resurgent campaign, slashing .295/.327/.590 with 20 RBI after opting out of the 2020 season.