Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Goes deep twice

Zimmerman went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.

Zimmerman's first blast was of the three-run variety in the first inning, then he added a solo shot with the game already out of reach in the ninth. It's been a brutal start for the 33-year-old, as he's hitting just .161 even after the three-hit performance, but it would be a big boost to his owners if the power starts to come around. After hitting a career-best 36 homers last year, the two shots Wednesday were just his second and third, respectively.