Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Goes yard twice

Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Marlins.

With a max exit velocity of 98, Zimmerman didn't crush either pitch, but it was enough to leave the yard. The right-hander came into the day with only one home run and a .192 AVG, so the big day was a welcome sight. Zimmerman now has a slash line of .214/.318/.411 this season.