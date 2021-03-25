Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with two home runs and a strikeout in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Both blasts came off Jake Odorizzi, as Zimmerman took him yard in the first and second innings. The veteran first baseman has been absolutely raking this spring, slashing .474/.524/1.368 with seven of his nine hits going for extra bases (two doubles and a team-leading five homers), but Josh Bell (.385/.457/.897) has been locked in as well and without a regular DH in the National League this season, Zimmerman has no path to consistent at-bats to begin the season.