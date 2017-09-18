Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Goes yard twice

Zimmerman went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's 7-1 win over the visiting Dodgers.

The pair of long balls were the first in eight games for the veteran, who has now tied his career high with 33 this season. Zimmerman's 99 RBI are 11 off his personal best set in his sophomore campaign back in 2006, and with 13 games left, he should be able to challenge that mark.