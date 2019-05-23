Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Halts running program
Zimmerman (foot) was limited to hitting in the cage Thursday after the Nationals elected to temporarily suspend his running program, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Zimmerman resumed running a few days ago, but indicated he was still experiencing the effects of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The Nationals don't seem to be viewing it as a major setback and appear optimistic that Zimmerman will be ready to run again after a few days off, but the development nonetheless pushes back his timeline for a return. Zimmerman has been sidelined since April 27 with the foot injury and will likely require a minor-league rehab assignment before being reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
