Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Headed for MRI
Zimmerman (foot) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Zimmerman missed around two months earlier this season with the same issue, though the Nationals won't know the extent of his injury until the results of his MRI return. Matt Adams and Howie Kendrick would see more playing time at first base if Zimmerman is forced to miss an extended period of time.
