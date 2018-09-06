Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Heads to bench
Zimmerman is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs.
Zimmerman will take a seat on the bench for Thursday's series opener after going 2-for-5 with a three-run double in Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals. The veteran first baseman looked a little shaken up after sliding into home plate Wednesday, per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, though he was able to finish out the game and didn't seem worried about the issue afterwards, so the Nationals could simply be playing it safe. Mark Reynolds is starting at first base in his stead.
