Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Heads to bench
Zimmerman is not in the lineup Saturday against the Pirates.
Zimmerman started nine of the first 10 games of the season but has now been on the bench for two out of the last three, with Matt Adams starting on each occasion. The veteran is hitting just .205, so he could be at risk for more frequent off days, though his plate discipline has been quite good, as he's walked eight times while recording just six strikeouts.
