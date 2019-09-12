Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Heads to bench Thursday

Zimmerman is not in Thursday's lineup against the Twins.

Even with the designated hitter spot at their disposal, Zimmerman will head to the bench with Matt Adams starting at first base and Howie Kendrick starting at DH. Zimmerman is hitting .292 with three home runs in 24 at-bats since coming off the injured list on Sept. 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories