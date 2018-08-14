Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Heads to bench
Zimmerman is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Zimmerman is hitting an impressive .393/.471/.857 with three homers and 14 RBI through 10 games this month, but he'll head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off after starting five straight games. Matt Adams is starting at first base and hitting seventh in his stead.
