Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Heads to bench

Zimmerman is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Zimmerman is hitting an impressive .393/.471/.857 with three homers and 14 RBI through 10 games this month, but he'll head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off after starting five straight games. Matt Adams is starting at first base and hitting seventh in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories