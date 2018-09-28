Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Held out vs. Rockies

Zimmerman (back) is not in the lineup against Colorado on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Zimmerman will require an additional day off after being removed from Wednesday's outing with back stiffness. In his place, Mark Reynolds will start at first base. Consider Zimmerman day-to-day ahead of Saturday's affair.

More News
Our Latest Stories