Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Hits 11th home run

Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored, a double and a walk in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Phillies.

Zimmerman remains one of the Nationals' hottest hitters and entered the day with a .311/.396/.667 slash line in August. The 33-year-old now has a .257 average and .844 OPS for the season, and should continue to see the bulk of the time at first base following the departure of Matt Adams.

