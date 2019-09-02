Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Homers in return
Zimmerman (foot) went 1-for-3 with a home run, walk and two RBI in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Marlins.
Reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day as part of the Nationals' first wave of September callups, Zimmerman wasted no time making an impact. While the veteran looks to be over the foot injury that kept him on the shelf for nearly six weeks, he's expected to be in line for a short-side platoon role at first base over the season's final month. He'll retreat to the bench for Monday's game against the Mets with Matt Adams picking up the start at first base.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Starting in return from IL•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Likely returning Sunday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Could return over weekend•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Appears close to return•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: To be activated soon•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...