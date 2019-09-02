Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Homers in return

Zimmerman (foot) went 1-for-3 with a home run, walk and two RBI in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Marlins.

Reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day as part of the Nationals' first wave of September callups, Zimmerman wasted no time making an impact. While the veteran looks to be over the foot injury that kept him on the shelf for nearly six weeks, he's expected to be in line for a short-side platoon role at first base over the season's final month. He'll retreat to the bench for Monday's game against the Mets with Matt Adams picking up the start at first base.