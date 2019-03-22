Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Homers to opposite field
Zimmerman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the Cardinals.
Zimmerman homered off Chris Beck, so it wasn't the stiffest of competition. It was his second home run of the spring, but perhaps most importantly, there has been no news of injury flareups for the often sidelined Zimmerman. Assuming he remains healthy, Zimmerman should serve as the team's primary first baseman in the regular season and is projected to slot into the fifth spot in the lineup.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Pops first spring homer•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Hitless in spring debut•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Making spring debut•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Set to return Saturday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Remains out Friday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Dealing with illness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer talk spring news...
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...