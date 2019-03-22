Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Homers to opposite field

Zimmerman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the Cardinals.

Zimmerman homered off Chris Beck, so it wasn't the stiffest of competition. It was his second home run of the spring, but perhaps most importantly, there has been no news of injury flareups for the often sidelined Zimmerman. Assuming he remains healthy, Zimmerman should serve as the team's primary first baseman in the regular season and is projected to slot into the fifth spot in the lineup.

