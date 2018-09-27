Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Hoping to play Friday

Zimmerman exited Wednesday's game against the Marlins with back stiffness, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Zimmerman walked and scored before exiting Wednesday's game prior to the third inning. The issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, as the Nationals are hoping to have the veteran first baseman back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Rockies following Thursday's off day.

More News
Our Latest Stories