Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Jogs around bases

Zimmerman (foot) jogged around the bases prior to Monday's game against the Giants, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman has been on the injured list since July 22 due to plantar fasciitis, though it's good to see him taking part in some running, even if it's not at full speed just yet. The Nationals have yet to provide a timetable for the first baseman's return.

