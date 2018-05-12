Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Lands on disabled list

Zimmerman (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Thursday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman has been out of the lineup the past couple days due to a back injury that he suffered during Wednesday's contest and it's clear that he will need a little more time off following this decision. In a corresponding move, the Nationals recalled Mark Reynolds from Triple-A Syracuse. Zimmerman will be eligible to return from the DL on May 20.