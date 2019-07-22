Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Lands on injured list

Zimmerman was placed on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis on Monday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

The move is no surprise after the veteran left Sunday's game against the Braves with a recurrence of the injury that cost him two months earlier in the season. He also battled the problem back in 2015. The Nationals have yet to give a target date for his return, but given his history with the injury, it's unlikely to be a short absence. Matt Adams will be the primary first baseman in his absence.