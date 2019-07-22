Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Lands on injured list
Zimmerman was placed on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis on Monday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
The move is no surprise after the veteran left Sunday's game against the Braves with a recurrence of the injury that cost him two months earlier in the season. He also battled the problem back in 2015. The Nationals have yet to give a target date for his return, but given his history with the injury, it's unlikely to be a short absence. Matt Adams will be the primary first baseman in his absence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...