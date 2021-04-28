Zimmerman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Getting the start at first base in an AL park, with Josh Bell shifting to DH, Zimmerman took advantage of the opportunity by slugging his third homer of the year, taking Joel Payamps deep in the seventh inning for the Nats' final runs of the night. The veteran first baseman is slashing a strong .297/.333/.568 through 14 games, and he'll likely be back in the lineup Wednesday against southpaw Steven Matz.