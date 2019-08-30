Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Likely returning Sunday

Zimmerman (foot) is expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman completed an eight-game rehab assignment earlier this week and will work out at the team's facility Friday and Saturday before being activated when rosters expand Sunday. The 34-year-old has been limited to 33 games this season and has a .246/.311/.390 slash line with three home runs in 132 plate appearances.