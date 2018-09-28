Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: May remain sidelined this weekend

Zimmerman said his back is "okay, nothing terrible" but that he may not play during Washington's three-game set against the Rockies this weekend, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman confirmed that he would likely play if these last few games had postseason implications for the Nationals. The 34-year-old added that he doesn't want to start the offseason on a bad note, so unless he's feeling near 100 percent, don't expect to see him on the field in Colorado.