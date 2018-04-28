Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Moves up to two hole
Zimmerman will bat second Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Manager Davey Martinez has shaken things up in an attempt to get the 33-year-old going, swapping Zimmerman and Howie Kendrick in the batting order. Outside of a two-homer game on April 18, Zimmerman has done next to nothing this season as evidenced by his .188/.258/.365 batting line. He faces a tough lefty Saturday in Patrick Corbin.
