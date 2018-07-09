Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Nearing rehab assignment

Zimmerman (oblique) will go on a rehab assignment very soon, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Zimmerman has now missed two full months, having last appeared May 9. The length of his absence means that he's likely not going to return until after the All-Star break, even with a rehab stint imminent.

