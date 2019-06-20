Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Nearing rehab stint

Manager Dave Martinez said Zimmerman (foot) will "hopefully" begin a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman has been out of action since the end of April with plantar fasciitis, but he recently ran the bases with no issues and appears to be nearing a return to game action. He'll likely need to play in a handful of rehab games before being cleared to rejoin the Nationals.