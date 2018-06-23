Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Nears rehab assignment
Zimmerman (oblique) is about a week away from a rehab assignment, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Zimmerman has been out of action since early May. Prior to his injury, he was hitting a disappointing .217/.280/.409 in 33 games. If he's able to stick to the timeline and begin a rehab assignment next weekend, he'll be set for a return in early July.
