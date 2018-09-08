Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Not in Game 1 lineup Saturday
Zimmerman is out of the lineup versus the Cubs in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Zimmerman will remain on the bench for a second straight game after appearing to be shaken up on a slide during Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. In his absence, Mark Reynolds will start at first base. Expect Zimmerman to be available off the bench.
