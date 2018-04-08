Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Not in Sunday lineup
Zimmerman is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.
Zimmerman has struggled at the plate recently, as he's gone 0-for-4 in each of Washington's last two games, bringing his batting average down to .115 for the year. With Zimmerman out, Matt Adams will start at first base and hit fourth.
