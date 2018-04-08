Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Not in Sunday lineup

Zimmerman is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

Zimmerman has struggled at the plate recently, as he's gone 0-for-4 in each of Washington's last two games, bringing his batting average down to .115 for the year. With Zimmerman out, Matt Adams will start at first base and hit fourth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories