Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Not in Sunday's lineup
Zimmerman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Zimmerman has now started only one of the last five games and has only six starts since coming off the disabled list July 20. The Nationals continue to operate without a prototypical everyday first baseman, with Matt Adams earning the starting nod again Sunday.
