Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Not playing Wednesday
Zimmerman isn't included in the Nationals' lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Martinez indicated a day earlier that Zimmerman was on track to make his spring debut Wednesday, but the Nationals might have decided to err on the side of caution and hold the veteran out with thunderstorms expected to hit West Palm Beach, Fla. throughout the afternoon. Zimmerman was sidelined for two months last season due to an oblique injury and battled back stiffness in September, but he entered spring training at full health and is merely being eased into action ahead of his age-34 campaign.
