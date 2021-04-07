Zimmerman isn't in the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.
Zimmerman started Wednesday's matinee and went 2-for-4 with a double, one run and two strikeouts. Hernan Perez will take over at first base for the second game of the doubleheader, batting sixth.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Begins season as cleanup hitter•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Could get start in opener•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Goes yard twice Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Looking good early•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Rejoining Nationals for 2021•
-
Ryan Zimmerman: Intends to play in 2021•