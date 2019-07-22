Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Not starting Monday

Zimmerman (foot) is not starting Monday against the Rockies.

Zimmerman wasn't expected to play after leaving Sunday's game against the Braves with a recurrence of the plantar fasciitis which cost him two months earlier in the season. The results of his MRI are not yet known, and he's yet to be placed on the injured list, but it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see a move coming soon. Matt Adams starts at first base in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories