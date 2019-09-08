Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Not starting Sunday
Zimmerman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Zimmerman produced all three runs in Saturday's loss with a three-run homer, but he'll nonetheless head to the bench for the series finale. Matt Adams will start at first base and bat sixth in his place.
