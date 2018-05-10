Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: On base three times Wednesday

Zimmerman went 2-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Padres.

That's back-to-back multi-hit games for the first baseman, who also has a modest five-game hitting streak going. Zimmerman's .217/.280/.409 slash line remains poor, but he appears poised to break out of his early-season slump.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories