Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: On base three times Wednesday
Zimmerman went 2-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Padres.
That's back-to-back multi-hit games for the first baseman, who also has a modest five-game hitting streak going. Zimmerman's .217/.280/.409 slash line remains poor, but he appears poised to break out of his early-season slump.
