Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: On bench after walkoff

Zimmerman is not in the lineup against the Phillies on Thursday.

Zimmerman will take a seat for the series finale after going 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth during Wednesday's victory. Mark Reynolds will get the start at first base and bat sixth. Look for Zimmerman to rejoin the starting nine Friday.

