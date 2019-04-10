Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: On bench for series finale
Zimmerman is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies.
Zimmerman will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale following a string of six consecutive starts. In his place, Matt Adams is starting at first base and hitting fifth. Through 10 games this season, Zimmerman is 8-for-35 (.229) with a homer, eight RBI and a 7:6 BB:K.
