Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out again Friday
Zimmerman (back) is not in the lineup versus the Diamondbacks on Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Zimmerman remained on the bench for Thursday's series opener after tweaking his back Wednesday, though he was available as a pinch hitter, which indicates that this issues is not anything too serious. He will spend another day out of the lineup while Matt Adams gets the nod at first base.
