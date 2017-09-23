Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out again Saturday
Zimmerman is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, according to Dan Kolko of MASN Sports.
The Nationals are starting to rest their regulars in advance of the postseason, and manager Dusty Baker will give Zimmerman another day off Saturday after holding him out Friday as well. Adam Lind will get another start at first base in Zimmerman's place.
