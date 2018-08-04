Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out for nightcap of doubleheader Saturday
Zimmerman is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
After a trio of days off, Zimmerman returned to the starting nine in the afternoon game of Saturday's doubleheader, collecting an RBI despite a 0-for-3 showing at the dish with a walk. His next chance to slot into the lineup arrives Sunday in the series finale, while Matt Adams will receive the start at first base Saturday evening.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Resting for day game•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Collects three RBI•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Stationed on bench Sunday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Takes seat Friday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Day off Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...