Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out for nightcap of doubleheader Saturday

Zimmerman is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.

After a trio of days off, Zimmerman returned to the starting nine in the afternoon game of Saturday's doubleheader, collecting an RBI despite a 0-for-3 showing at the dish with a walk. His next chance to slot into the lineup arrives Sunday in the series finale, while Matt Adams will receive the start at first base Saturday evening.