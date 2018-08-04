Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out for nightcap Saturday

Zimmerman is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.

After three days off, Zimmerman returned to the starting nine in the afternoon game of Saturday's doubleheader, collecting an RBI despite an 0-for-3 showing at the dish. His next chance to slot into the lineup arrives Sunday in the series finale. Matt Adams will receive the start at first base Saturday evening.

More News
Our Latest Stories