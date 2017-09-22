Play

Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of lineup Friday

Zimmerman is not in the lineup against the Mets on Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Zimmerman receives a day off following six straight starts, going 8-for-24 (.333 average) with three home runs and eight RBI during that span. In his place, Adam Lind will draw the assignment at first base, while batting cleanup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast