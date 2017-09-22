Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of lineup Friday
Zimmerman is not in the lineup against the Mets on Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Zimmerman receives a day off following six straight starts, going 8-for-24 (.333 average) with three home runs and eight RBI during that span. In his place, Adam Lind will draw the assignment at first base, while batting cleanup.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Three more hits in Tuesday's win•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Goes yard twice•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Cranks 31st homer among three hits•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...