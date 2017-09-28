Play

Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of lineup Thursday

Zimmerman is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Zimmerman is 1-for-13 with seven strikeouts in his past three starts, so he'll get the day off to clear his head. Adam Lind will draw the start at first base, batting sixth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast