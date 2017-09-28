Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of lineup Thursday
Zimmerman is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Zimmerman is 1-for-13 with seven strikeouts in his past three starts, so he'll get the day off to clear his head. Adam Lind will draw the start at first base, batting sixth.
