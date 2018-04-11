Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of lineup Wednesday
Zimmerman is not in the lineup against Atlanta on Wednesday.
Zimmerman will retreat to the bench for the series finale while Matt Adams picks up a start at first base. Through 11 games this season, Zimmerman is hitting just .114 with two extra-base hits and five RBI.
