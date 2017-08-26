Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of Saturday's lineup
Zimmerman (arm) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Zimmerman has been dealing with a bit of arm soreness, so it's not surprising that he was withheld from the lineup Saturday. Fortunately, he downplayed the severity of his ailment, so he'll likely return to the lineup soon. Adam Lind is starting at first base and hitting fourth in place of Zimmerman.
