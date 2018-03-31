Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of Saturday's lineup

Zimmerman is out of Saturday's lineup against the Reds, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals wasted little time giving Zimmerman his first off day of the season after he went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout Friday. Matt Adams will start at first base and hit cleanup.

