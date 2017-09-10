Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of Sunday lineup
Zimmerman is out of the lineup Sunday against Philadelphia.
Zimmerman will give way to Adam Lind at first base for Sunday's contest. Zimmerman has played well recently, as he's slashed .323/.400/.548 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last nine games. With the team having Monday off, Zimmerman will likely return to action Tuesday versus the Braves.
